Visa (V) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Visa (V) closed the most recent trading day at $365.14, moving +2.82% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.51% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the global payments processor had gained 7.49% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.53%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Visa in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 28, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.22, reflecting a 8.05% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.35 billion, up 11.62% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.1 per share and a revenue of $45.37 billion, representing changes of +14.21% and +13.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Visa. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.07% increase. Visa currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Visa is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.1. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.35 for its industry.

Investors should also note that V has a PEG ratio of 1.9 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Financial Transaction Services industry stood at 0.87 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.