Visa Unveils Commercial Payments Ecosystem, Commercial Solutions Hub - Quick Facts

October 03, 2024 — 08:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Visa (V) announced a new commercial payments ecosystem, the Visa Commercial Solutions Hub. This will provide financial institutions and businesses access to a wide range of commercial payment solutions, complementary capabilities and integrations into a range of fintech services. The VCS Hub is moving into an initial pilot phase this month, focused on an enhanced and expanded B2B Payables experience.

Separately, Visa said it is helping to bridge existing fiat currencies with blockchains through the Visa Tokenized Asset Platform, a new product designed to help financial institutions issue and manage fiat-backed tokens on blockchain networks. VTAP is a cutting-edge solution developed by Visa's in-house blockchain experts. The platform is a b2b solution designed to enable banks to bring fiat currencies onchain in a safe, seamless, and efficient manner.

RTTNews
