Visa To Unveil Next-Gen AI-Driven Commerce Solutions At April 30 Product Drop Event

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) Thursday has announced its upcoming Product Drop event, set for April 30 in San Francisco, where CEO Ryan McInerney and Chief Product & Strategy Officer Jack Forestell will reveal new products, technologies, and partnerships aimed at shaping the future of commerce.

Jack Forestell shared that the company will build on last year's innovations, which redefined how consumers use their cards, by introducing advancements focused on AI-powered commerce experiences.

The event will be livestreamed, offering a first look at Visa's vision for next-generation financial technology.

V is currently trading at $333.49 or 0.65% higher on the NYSE.

