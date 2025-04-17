Markets
V

Visa To Unveil Next-Gen AI-Driven Commerce Solutions At April 30 Product Drop Event

April 17, 2025 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) Thursday has announced its upcoming Product Drop event, set for April 30 in San Francisco, where CEO Ryan McInerney and Chief Product & Strategy Officer Jack Forestell will reveal new products, technologies, and partnerships aimed at shaping the future of commerce.

Jack Forestell shared that the company will build on last year's innovations, which redefined how consumers use their cards, by introducing advancements focused on AI-powered commerce experiences.

The event will be livestreamed, offering a first look at Visa's vision for next-generation financial technology.

V is currently trading at $333.49 or 0.65% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

V

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.