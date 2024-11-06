Visa Unusual Options Activity For November 06

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa (NYSE:V) we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $302,468 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $958,111.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $260.0 to $410.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 2574.4 with a total volume of 3,657.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $260.0 to $410.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $58.3 $56.4 $57.2 $270.00 $120.1K 265 32 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $44.85 $43.45 $43.5 $280.00 $108.7K 1.5K 28 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.55 $11.2 $11.4 $310.00 $74.7K 16 157 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.85 $5.75 $5.85 $315.00 $64.6K 3.1K 174 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $38.8 $38.2 $38.8 $280.00 $58.2K 315 17

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Visa's Current Market Status With a volume of 5,526,021, the price of V is up 4.25% at $305.75. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days. What The Experts Say On Visa

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $334.6.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $326. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Visa, targeting a price of $347. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Visa with a target price of $335. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Visa, targeting a price of $340. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Visa with a target price of $325.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Visa options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

