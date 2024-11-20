Visa Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa (NYSE:V) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $738,936 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $127,005.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $325.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Visa's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Visa's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $270.0 to $325.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Visa 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.56 $2.5 $2.56 $300.00 $195.1K 600 1.0K V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.3 $4.25 $4.25 $300.00 $108.3K 515 27 V PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $12.25 $11.75 $12.25 $320.00 $73.7K 481 170 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.55 $12.3 $12.3 $320.00 $67.6K 481 110 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.45 $12.15 $12.27 $320.00 $66.8K 481 55

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

In light of the recent options history for Visa, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Visa's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,432,405, the V's price is down by -1.15%, now at $308.26. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Visa

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $334.0.

* An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $340. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Visa, targeting a price of $326. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for Visa, targeting a price of $335. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $347. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $322.

