Visa Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Visa (NYSE:V), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in V usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Visa. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $75,836, and 7 are calls, amounting to $239,759.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $275.0 to $285.0 for Visa over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Visa's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Visa's whale trades within a strike price range from $275.0 to $285.0 in the last 30 days.

Visa Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $0.39 $0.37 $0.39 $275.00 $43.4K 413 1.8K V CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $16.55 $16.05 $16.5 $285.00 $39.6K 391 78 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $16.6 $16.3 $16.6 $285.00 $38.1K 391 174 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $16.6 $16.45 $16.45 $280.00 $34.5K 1.8K 28 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $2.96 $2.91 $2.91 $280.00 $33.7K 666 148

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

In light of the recent options history for Visa, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Visa Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,650,570, the V's price is up by 0.78%, now at $280.7. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Visa

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $320.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $320.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

