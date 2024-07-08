Visa Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Visa (NYSE:V), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in V often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Visa. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 58% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $39,560, and 11 calls, totaling $881,173.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $180.0 to $300.0 for Visa over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Visa's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Visa's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $180.0 to $300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Visa 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.85 $5.65 $5.8 $280.00 $301.0K 2.6K 190 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $109.0 $105.0 $106.33 $180.00 $106.3K 10 0 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.8 $21.2 $21.83 $300.00 $87.3K 280 0 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.0 $5.9 $6.0 $280.00 $74.9K 2.6K 864 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.85 $5.8 $5.8 $280.00 $70.7K 2.6K 709

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Visa, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Visa With a trading volume of 8,216,109, the price of V is down by -1.46%, reaching $266.4. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 15 days from now. What The Experts Say On Visa

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $330.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Visa, targeting a price of $330.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Visa, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.