Visa to buy fintech startup Plaid in $5.3 billion deal

Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Visa Inc V.N has agreed to buy privately held financial technology startup Plaid Inc in a $5.3 billion deal, the payments processor said on Monday.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said Plaid was valued at nearly $2.65 billion in a 2018 funding round.

The company's technology lets people connect their bank accounts to mobile apps like Venmo.

