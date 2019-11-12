World Markets

Visa to acquire stake in Nigeria's Interswitch

Contributors
Libby George Reuters
Alexis Akwagyiram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM ZMEYEV

Visa Inc plans to acquire a "significant minority" stake in payments platform Interswitch, the Nigeria-based company said on Tuesday.

LAGOS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Visa Inc V.N plans to acquire a "significant minority" stake in payments platform Interswitch, the Nigeria-based company said on Tuesday.

Interswitch did not provide financial details in its statement.

The acquisition, which Sky News reported on Sunday as being a 20% stake for $200 million, would give the company a valuation of $1 billion -- putting it in the tech-world "unicorn" status for companies that have a billion-dollar valuation.

(Reporting By Libby George and Alexis Akwagyiram)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +234 809 065 5059 ; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular