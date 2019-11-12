Visa to acquire stake in Nigeria's Interswitch

LAGOS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Visa Inc V.N plans to acquire a "significant minority" stake in payments platform Interswitch, the Nigeria-based company said on Tuesday.

Interswitch did not provide financial details in its statement.

The acquisition, which Sky News reported on Sunday as being a 20% stake for $200 million, would give the company a valuation of $1 billion -- putting it in the tech-world "unicorn" status for companies that have a billion-dollar valuation.

(Reporting By Libby George and Alexis Akwagyiram)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +234 809 065 5059 ; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.