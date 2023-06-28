News & Insights

US Markets
V

Visa to acquire Brazilian fintech Pismo for $1 billion in cash

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 28, 2023 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Shekhawat and Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Recasts paragraph 1, adds background in paragraphs 2-3

June 28 (Reuters) - Payments giant Visa Inc V.N said on Wednesday it would acquire Brazilian fintech platform Pismo for $1 billion in cash to expand its footprint in Latin America as the region continues to attract scores of foreign investments.

The consolidation also expands Sao Paulo-based Pismo's offerings. It provides technology through which clients can issue Visa and Mastercard MA.N cards.

Pismo's cloud-based platform for financial institutions hosts more than 70 million accounts and transacts more than $200 billion a year.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

V
MA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.