Visa to acquire Brazilian fintech Pismo for $1 billion in cash

Recasts paragraph 1, adds background in paragraphs 2-3

June 28 (Reuters) - Payments giant Visa Inc V.N said on Wednesday it would acquire Brazilian fintech platform Pismo for $1 billion in cash to expand its footprint in Latin America as the region continues to attract scores of foreign investments.

The consolidation also expands Sao Paulo-based Pismo's offerings. It provides technology through which clients can issue Visa and Mastercard MA.N cards.

Pismo's cloud-based platform for financial institutions hosts more than 70 million accounts and transacts more than $200 billion a year.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.