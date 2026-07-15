Visa Strengthens Value-Added Services With AI Assistant for Banks

Visa Inc. V launched AI Financial Assistant, a new value-added service that brings conversational financial guidance to existing banking apps. The white-label feature integrates directly into a bank's app. Customers can check their spending, ask questions in conversational language and take actions like locking a card or setting alerts without leaving the app. It is built for secure banking environments that help protect customer data.

The service is part of Visa's Digital Issuer Solutions platform, providing a single chat-based entry point inside the banking app. Banks can deploy it without custom development, making adoption faster and easier. It combines a bank's customer data with insights from Visa's global payments network to deliver personalized financial guidance. Visa will launch a U.S. pilot in August 2026 before expanding the service globally.

The launch supports Visa's strategy of expanding its fast-growing Value-Added Services (VAS) business, an increasingly important growth driver. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, VAS revenues rose 28% year over year to $3.2 billion, accounting for nearly half of the company's total revenue growth. By embedding AI-powered financial guidance into banking apps, Visa is broadening its role beyond payment processing.

This strengthens VISA’s ties with issuers and increases the value of its platform.

The rollout is expected to reduce the company's reliance on payment volumes over time. As more banks adopt AI Financial Assistant, Visa can strengthen client relationships and expand the use of its Digital Issuer Solutions platform. This could drive demand for other value-added products and support sustainable long-term growth.

How Are Visa's Competitors Positioned?

Some of Visa's key competitors in the payments space are Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP.

Mastercard is expanding its AI capabilities to strengthen its value-added services business and deepen client relationships. It launched Agent Pay for Machines, enabling AI agents and connected devices to make autonomous payments. The move helps Mastercard tap into the growing market for AI-powered payments.

American Express is also accelerating its AI strategy. American Express introduced the Agentic Commerce Experiences (“ACE”) Developer Kit and Amex Agent Purchase Protection to support AI-powered transactions. AXP also agreed to acquire AI expense management startup Hyper, strengthening its commercial AI capabilities.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Visa’s shares have risen 1.6% year to date against the industry’s 9.6% decline.



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From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, well above the industry average of 17.08. V carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 14.2% jump from the year-ago period’s level.



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Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.