Is Visa Stock Still a Safe Bet for Investors Amid Likely DOJ Lawsuit?

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is likely to file a lawsuit against Visa Inc. V, accusing the latter of monopolizing the U.S. debit card market, per Bloomberg. The DOJ has claimed that Visa engaged in anti-competitive practices, such as making exclusive deals that prevent other payment processors from growing and blocking technology companies from entering the market. By doing so, the company allegedly solidified its dominance in the market and stifled competition.

The DOJ's goal is to challenge Visa's practices in court, which could lead to restrictions or penalties on the latter, opening the market for more competition. This lawsuit is part of a broader government effort to crack down on monopoly behaviors in different industries.

The investigation into Visa by the DOJ began after its failed attempt at a $5.3 billion acquisition of payments company Plaid in 2021. The DOJ argued that Visa’s acquisition plan of Plaid was an attempt to eliminate a potential competitor that could have challenged its dominance in the online debit market.

Is Visa Stock Still a Safe Bet?

Investors have several factors to weigh while considering whether Visa is still a safe investment option amid the DOJ antitrust lawsuit. The lawsuit, like multiple others, could lead to financial penalties and/or put restrictions on the company’s business practices. This can create uncertainty and is likely to result in short-term volatility in the stock.

However, the payment giant has dealt with legal challenges in the past and has continued to perform well. Its massive global reach and strong financials enable it to weather regulatory storms. Also, due to its dominant market share, even if market competition intensifies following the lawsuit, its broad customer base and established infrastructure can provide a solid foundation for long-term stability.

Visa is continually expanding in areas like digital payments and cybersecurity, which are experiencing significant growth. Even if the lawsuit impacts its debit card dominance, its global diversification efforts could support long-term growth. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Price Performance of Visa Stock

Shares of Visa have gained 23.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 22.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Key Picks

Investors can also look at other top-ranked stocks from the broader Business Services space, like Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS, Paysign, Inc. PAYS and Remitly Global, Inc. RELY. While Fidelity National currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Paysign and Remitly Global each carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fidelity National’s current-year earnings indicates a 50.7% year-over-year increase. FIS beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $10.2 billion.

The consensus estimate for Paysign’s current-year earnings indicates 75% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for PAYS’ current-year revenues is pegged at $58 million, implying 22.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Remitly Global’s current-year earnings indicates a 53.9% year-over-year improvement. RELY beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 8%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues implies 31.8% year-over-year growth.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.