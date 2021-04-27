US Markets
V

Visa second-quarter profit falls as pandemic crimps travel spending

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

Visa Inc reported a fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday as the COVID-19 pandemic hit large parts of the global travel and retail industries, pressuring cross-border spending volumes for the world's largest payment processor.

April 27 (Reuters) - Visa Inc V.N reported a fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday as the COVID-19 pandemic hit large parts of the global travel and retail industries, pressuring cross-border spending volumes for the world's largest payment processor.

Net income fell to $3 billion, or $1.38 per Class A share, for the second quarter ended March 31, from $3.08 billion, or $1.38 per Class A share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.27 per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

V

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular