Visa Rewards Shareholders; Increases Buyback Authorization by $12B

Credit card and payment services magnate Visa (V) is demonstrating one point I believe is critical in investing. When someone publicly announces plans to buy a whole lot of something, there's a good reason. That should prompt investors into considering their own plans to buy. I'm bullish on Visa right now. In the fairly near term, Visa stock is about to get a lot more scarce. Like 11 figures-worth more scarce.

Looking at Visa's stock chart this year has been one big up and one big down. Visa's January started off with a bit of a slump, but February's arrival broke the company free from that and started it on an upward path.

A second dip in March took about 5% of the company's value in one day. However, late April saw a new high for the year. Mid-May's moves wiped out that high.

Then, Visa started a 10-week climb to its highs for the year. Despite the gains, it immediately started losing ground after that high. Late October brought signs of a recovery, but the share price once again fell. The company lost nearly 10% of its value in two days at one point.

The second half of November was a catastrophe for Visa, but going into December, the company recovered to where we are today.

The latest news gives Visa a particular edge. The company announced plans to top up its share buyback plan by a hefty $12 billion. That brings the total amount to $13.2 billion. That's an 11-fold increase. Reports noted that there was no expiration date on the buyback plan, which means Visa will be able to repurchase those shares at whatever rate it pleases up to the limit of the fund.

Is Visa Worth Considering? Maybe.

Just from a straight mechanical viewpoint, right now, Visa looks highly attractive. It's barely two weeks off its lows for the year. That dip in November actually took the company below that low point back in February. It's come back significantly since, but we're still well off the highs for the year. In fact, we're still well below the average price target. Those are definitely solid points in favor of a Buy rating.

Visa's dividend history and viability as an income stock are also solid. The company has a regular quarterly dividend, and it's been raised annually for the last two years.

Protecting that dividend, however, requires some solid advancement toward the future. Visa is already widely recognized as one of the two biggest credit card forces out there, along with Mastercard (MA).

The company worked to cement that status further with plans for a new cryptocurrency service just weeks ago. The service would offer advising for both financial institutions and individual merchants looking to get more connected with cryptocurrency.

Additional reports that Visa may be about to resolve issues over fees with Amazon (AMZN) may be about to help further. However, there are some less positive issues afoot; a resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe won't be helpful. However, even there, it may mean a boost in online shopping, which will likely be helpful.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Visa has a Strong Buy consensus rating. That's based on 13 Buys assigned in the past three months. The average Visa price target of $276.46 implies 30.8% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $255 per share to a high of $305 per share.

Concluding Views

Several possible tailwinds are on hand to give Visa a hand in the coming days. Those alone would make Visa worth considering as a buy. However, it's the massive new buyback plan that really makes Visa attractive. The company plans to take about 2.5% of its market cap off the field. As anyone who's tried to buy an Xbox Series X knows, scarcity improves value.

The calculus here is simple. Take the buyback plan plus Visa's other moves, and the result is a serious investment target. Plus, you can make that buy at a comparative value. The company isn't quite at its lows for 2021, but it's not that far away. Essentially, a great value seems to be waiting for Visa investors here. Even at the three-digit share price, investors are likely to get full value.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Anderson did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

