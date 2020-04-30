US Markets
Visa quarterly profit rises 4%, pulls full-year outlook amid virus outbreak

Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Visa Inc reported a 4% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday and pulled its full-year outlook, as consumer spending took a beating while unemployment numbers jumped and people moved to conserve cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's net income rose to $3.08 billion, or $1.38 per Class A share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $2.98 billion, or $1.31 per Class A share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2KKiRgt)

Net revenue rose to $5.85 billion from $5.49 billion.

