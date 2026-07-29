Visa Q3 Earnings Call Highlights AI and Payments Growth

Visa Inc. V emphasized accelerating product innovation, resilient spending trends and the expansion of value-added services during its third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call. Management highlighted AI-driven development, stablecoin initiatives and continued strength across payments as key areas shaping future growth.

The company also raised its fiscal fourth-quarter outlook while maintaining its focus on efficiency and reinvestment. Analysts pressed management on growth durability, issuer processing strategy and emerging payment technologies.

V Expands AI & Product Development

Visa Chief executive officer Ryan McInerney said the company is using artificial intelligence (AI) to reshape product development and improve execution speed. He noted that Visa has deployed more than 150 AI-powered applications and has increased product release velocity through new AI-enabled workflows.

McInerney explained that Visa has reorganized some technology teams into smaller, agile squads, helping to increase code commits and shorten development timelines. The company is applying these capabilities across engineering, client service and other operational areas.

Visa also highlighted AI opportunities beyond internal efficiency. Management pointed to agentic commerce as an emerging area where Visa aims to provide a secure payment infrastructure, including partnerships and tools designed to support automated transactions.

Visa Maintains Strong Operating Momentum

Visa reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $3.32, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.23 and increased 11% year over year.

Revenues of $11.63 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.37 billion. The top line increased 14% year over year.

Visa Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Visa Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Visa Inc. Quote

The company’s operating trends remained strong, supported by higher payment activity. Payment volume increased 10% year over year in constant dollars, cross-border volume excluding intra-Europe transactions rose 12%, and processed transactions climbed 10%.

Chief financial officer Christopher Suh said consumer spending remained resilient across credit and debit categories, spending bands, and both discretionary and nondiscretionary areas. He added that Visa did not observe weakening among lower spending consumers.

Visa Builds Value-Added Services Growth

Visa’s value-added services business was a major focus of the call. Management said revenues from the segment grew 34% year over year in constant dollars to $3.8 billion, supported by network products, marketing services and acquisitions.

McInerney highlighted growth in issuing solutions, acceptance solutions and risk and security offerings. He said that these businesses are becoming increasingly important contributors to Visa’s broader growth strategy.

The company also pointed to expanding the adoption of network products. Visa said tokenized penetration approached 60% of global e-commerce transactions, reflecting continued investment in secure digital payments infrastructure.

Visa Advances Stablecoin Strategy

Visa continued to position stablecoins as a developing area within its payments ecosystem. McInerney said the company is investing across multiple layers, including blockchain infrastructure, issuance, wallets and applications.

The company launched the Visa Stablecoin Platform to support stablecoin minting, movement and management. Management said the platform is designed to help partners connect stablecoin capabilities with broader payment use cases.

During the Q&A session, a KeyBanc analyst asked about the long-term opportunity in stablecoins. McInerney said Visa intends to remain multi-coin and multi-chain, focusing on enabling clients rather than selecting a single winning platform.

V Raises Guidance, Focuses on Efficiency

Visa expects fourth-quarter net revenue growth at the high end of low-double digits on an adjusted basis, with full-year net revenue growth projected at the low end of low teens. Management expects full-year EPS growth at the low end of mid-teens.

The company also addressed workforce changes announced during the fourth quarter. McInerney said Visa is using efficiency gains to redirect resources toward growth opportunities, including consumer payments, commercial solutions, Visa Direct, risk services and emerging technologies.

Visa repurchased $4.9 billion of stock during the fourth quarter and paid $1.3 billion in dividends. The company reported $28.4 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization at the end of June.

Visa Positions for Future Payments Growth

Visa entered the next fiscal period with management emphasizing continued investment in innovation, client relationships and payment infrastructure. McInerney highlighted opportunities across consumer payments, commercial payments, money movement and value-added services.

Analyst discussions centered on whether recent growth rates in higher-growth businesses can continue. Management maintained that broader execution across multiple portfolios, rather than individual events, is driving the company’s momentum.

The company’s outlook remains focused on balancing efficiency efforts with investments aimed at expanding payment capabilities and supporting future product development.

Zacks Rank & Style Scores Signals

Visa carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that earnings estimate revisions trends place the stock among the stronger-rated stocks within the Zacks Rank system. The Zacks Rank is based on earnings estimate revisions and can change as analysts update their expectations following quarterly results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of C, Growth Score of D, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of D. Zacks Style Scores use grades from A to F to evaluate characteristics such as value, growth and momentum, with stronger scores indicating more favorable traits.

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