Visa profit rises on resilient consumer spending

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Visa Inc V.N reported a rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by a jump in payment volumes as consumer spending held up despite a slowing economy.

Excluding items, the San Francisco-based card company earned $2.18 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.01 a share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

