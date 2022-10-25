US Markets
Visa profit rises as consumer spending boosts payment volumes

Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Visa Inc V.N reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by a jump in payment volumes as consumer spending showed no signs of cooling even against the backdrop of a slowing economy.

Payment networks such as Visa and Mastercard are making the most out of a pent-up demand for cross-border travel, with a boom in spending from higher income households offsetting a pullback from lower-income ones.

On a constant dollar basis, payment volumes surged 10%, while cross-border volumes - a key measure that tracks spending on cards beyond the country of issue - jumped 36% for the three months ended Sept. 30.

That drove a 19% gain in net revenue to $7.79 billion for the quarter.

Net income was $3.9 billion, or $1.86 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $3.6 billion, or $1.65 a share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

