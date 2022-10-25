US Markets
Visa profit rises as consumer spending boosts payment volumes

Visa Inc reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by a jump in payment volumes as consumer spending showed no signs of cooling even against the backdrop of a slowing economy.

Net income rose to $3.9 billion, or $1.86 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $3.6 billion, or $1.65 a share, a year earlier.

