Visa profit rises as consumer spending boosts payment volumes

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Visa Inc V.N reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by a jump in payment volumes as consumer spending showed no signs of cooling even against the backdrop of a slowing economy.

Net income rose to $3.9 billion, or $1.86 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $3.6 billion, or $1.65 a share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

