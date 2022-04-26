Visa profit jumps 21% as consumer spending rebounds

April 26 (Reuters) - Visa Inc V.N reported a 21% rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by a rebound in consumer spending after COVID-19 restrictions eased around the world.

Net income rose to $3.6 billion, or $1.7 per share, from $3 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

