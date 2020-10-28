Visa profit falls 23% as payment volumes plunge

By Imani Moise and Niket Nishant

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Visa Inc V.N reported a 23% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as spending volumes at the payment processor sank due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income fell to $2.4 billion, or $1.07 per Class A share, for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $3.03 billion, or $1.34 per Class A share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis the company reported earnings of $1.06 per share.

Net revenue fell 17% to $4.8 billion as consumer spending was limited due to the health crisis, which has triggered the worst economic downturn in decades and prompted massive layoffs.

This is only the second time the company's quarterly revenue declined year-over-year since it went public in 2008.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been expecting an 18.5% slide in revenue and earnings of $1.09 per share.

(Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)

((Imani.Moise@thomsonreuters.com; +13322191733;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.