Visa profit falls 23% as payment volumes plunge

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Visa Inc V.N reported a 23% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as spending volumes at the payment processor sank due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income fell to $2.4 billion, or $1.07 per Class A share, for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $3.03 billion, or $1.34 per Class A share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Leslie Adler)

