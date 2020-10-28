Visa profit falls 23% as payment volumes plunge
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Visa Inc V.N reported a 23% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as spending volumes at the payment processor sank due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net income fell to $2.4 billion, or $1.07 per Class A share, for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $3.03 billion, or $1.34 per Class A share, a year earlier.
