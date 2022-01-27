US Markets
Visa profit beats expectations as COVID restrictions ease

Visa Inc reported a rise in fiscal first quarter profit on Thursday as consumer spending surged during the holiday season and the continued roll-out of vaccines globally helped ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Quarterly net revenues rose to $7.1 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, an increase of 24% over the prior year.

Visa reported profit of $3.9 billion or $1.81 per share.

Analysts, on average, had estimated net income of $1.70 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

