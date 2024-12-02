Visa price target raised to $347 from $324 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance raised the firm’s price target on Visa (V) to $347 from $324 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Since the election, the median payment technology stock in coverage has increased 18%, with higher beta growth names with pro-cyclical exposure, among other factors, outperforming the most, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes fintech is a net beneficiary of a stronger economy and inflation as well as many of the potential policy changes in the new administration. However, against the backdrop of more elevated valuations and limited visibility to an acceleration in fundamentals, it prefers “to be a bit more selective.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on V:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.