Visa price target raised to $347 from $324 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance raised the firm’s price target on Visa (V) to $347 from $324 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Since the election, the median payment technology stock in coverage has increased 18%, with higher beta growth names with pro-cyclical exposure, among other factors, outperforming the most, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes fintech is a net beneficiary of a stronger economy and inflation as well as many of the potential policy changes in the new administration. However, against the backdrop of more elevated valuations and limited visibility to an acceleration in fundamentals, it prefers “to be a bit more selective.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on V:
- Shareholders of Visa Inc. Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky LLP Before January 21, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – V
- Visa Inc put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- Luminar Technologies’ (LAZR) Significant Strides Make the Stock Worth Watching
- Market-Beating SCHG ETF: Simple and Effective Exposure to U.S. Growth Stocks
- Tencent, Visa partnering on palm-based authentication in Singapore, Nikkei says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.