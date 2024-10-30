Visa price target raised to $335 from $300 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Visa (V) to $335 from $300 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Visa reported a solid fiscal Q4 beat, driven by strong sales momentum, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company’s fiscal 2025 outlook was issued, which assumes continued growth, with a China recovery also embedded, which has been a drag over fiscal 2024.
