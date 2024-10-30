News & Insights

Stocks

Visa price target raised to $326 from $319 at Citi

October 30, 2024 — 06:26 am EDT

Citi analyst Andrew Schmidt raised the firm’s price target on Visa (V) to $326 from $319 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Visa delivered top- and bottom-line outperformance in fiscal Q4, supported by lower incentives and other revenues, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while some of the incentives benefit is less predictable, key metrics like payments volume, cross-border volume, and processed transactions, were in-line to better. The results should “support a continued grind in the stock,” contends Citi.

