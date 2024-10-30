Visa price target raised to $322 from $311 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Visa (V) to $322 from $311 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q4 earnings beat. Overall payment volume grew 7.7% in constant currency, slightly accelerating from 7.4% last quarter, and its October volume trends were positive, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC further cites Visa’s improved visibility into the consumer trends and FY25 guidance that was roughly in line with prior expectations.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on V:
- Visa price target raised to $326 from $322 at Morgan Stanley
- Visa price target raised to $326 from $319 at Citi
- Visa Inc. Reports Strong Fiscal Year 2024 Performance
- Visa price target raised to $340 from $300 at Deutsche Bank
- Visa (V) Plans to Streamline Operations with 1,400 Job Cuts
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.