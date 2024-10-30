News & Insights

Visa price target raised to $322 from $311 at RBC Capital

October 30, 2024 — 06:46 am EDT

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Visa (V) to $322 from $311 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q4 earnings beat. Overall payment volume grew 7.7% in constant currency, slightly accelerating from 7.4% last quarter, and its October volume trends were positive, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC further cites Visa’s improved visibility into the consumer trends and FY25 guidance that was roughly in line with prior expectations.

