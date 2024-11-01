Visa price target raised to $292 from $279 at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev raised the firm’s price target on Visa to $292 from $279 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm believes share of personal consumption expenditure growth is a key measuring stick in evaluating the company’s growth runway in the U.S. In Q3, neither Visa (V) nor MasterCard (MA) were able to reverse what has been a consistent downward trend in their capture of incremental consumer spending, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Mizuho continues to favor MasterCard over Visa.

