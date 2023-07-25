Visa posts higher quarterly profit on spending boost

Adds detail on spending volume in paragraph 3

July 25 (Reuters) - Payments processor Visa V.N reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by resilient consumer spending despite tough economic conditions this year.

Excluding one-time costs, it posted a profit of $4.5 billion, or $2.16 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $4.2 billion, or $1.98 per share, a year ago.

Payment volumes rose 9%, while cross-border volumes surged 17% in the quarter.

A rebound in spending since last year has kept card companies on more solid ground, but the U.S. Federal Reserve's relentless interest rate hikes are starting to deter pandemic-weary travelers who had fueled the recovery.

Stock price performance for Visa vs Mastercard https://tmsnrt.rs/3QcwS9n

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((SriHari.NS@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.