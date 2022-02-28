US Markets
V

Visa partners with fintech Tribal in Latam to expand small business offerings

Contributor
Lisa Pauline Mattackal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Visa Inc, the world's largest payment processor, will partner with payment and financing firm Tribal to expand its offerings for small-and-medium-sized businesses in Latin America and the Caribbean, Tribal said on Monday.

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Visa Inc V.N, the world's largest payment processor, will partner with payment and financing firm Tribal to expand its offerings for small-and-medium-sized businesses in Latin America and the Caribbean, Tribal said on Monday.

Tribal, whose investors include SoftBank's Latin America Fund, offers credit cards and payment options, including the usage of blockchain technology and stablecoins, to small businesses across Latin America.

The firm said its partnership with Visa would focus on expanding credit lines, updating encryption and safety measures, and improving card distribution.

(Reporting by Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com; +919945309224))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

V

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular