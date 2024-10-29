News & Insights

Markets
V

Visa Partners With Coinbase To Enhance Real-Time Crypto Transactions For Customers In US And EU

October 29, 2024 — 11:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Visa (V) announced a partnership with Coinbase, a trusted platform for buying, selling, and managing cryptocurrency. The collaboration introduces convenient new services for Coinbase customers in the US and EU, including reliable and secure real-time money movement. By integrating with the Visa Direct network, Coinbase users can now deposit funds into their accounts instantly using eligible Visa debit cards.

Visa Direct facilitates quick and secure transactions, bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology while minimizing waiting times for fund availability.

With this new functionality, Coinbase customers can transfer funds into their accounts in real-time using an eligible Visa debit card, purchase cryptocurrency directly with the card, and cash out funds to a bank account via an eligible Visa debit card instantly.

Additionally, Visa and Coinbase continue to offer a Coinbase Visa debit card for US customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

V

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.