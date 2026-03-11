Visa Packs Its Bags for APAC Travel Boom: A Virtual Card Play

As Asia Pacific travel rebounds, Visa Inc. V is positioning itself at the center of the region's evolving travel payments landscape. It has teamed up with Trip.com Group to roll out a global virtual travel card program aimed at streamlining and securing payment processes throughout the travel supply chain. The initiative, issued through Trip.com’s fintech arm TripLink, has already debuted in Singapore and is expanding to Hong Kong and the Netherlands.

The program introduces Visa virtual card credentials across Trip.com’s operations, making B2B payment transactions between travel agencies, hotels and suppliers much smoother. By automating the reconciliation process and boosting data visibility, this system helps reduce operational hiccups for travel partners while enhancing payment reliability across various booking platforms.

The timing of the rollout aligns with a strong rebound in regional tourism. Per V’s research, more than half of consumers in the Asia Pacific region are gearing up to travel internationally in the next few months, with Japan, China and Australia topping the list of popular destinations. As cross-border travel picks up, card-based payments remain the preferred method for overseas spending, thanks to security features, global acceptance and reward ecosystems.

This partnership boosts V’s presence in the fast-growing travel payments sector. Virtual cards are becoming increasingly popular as businesses look for payment solutions that are automated and easy to track. By integrating its network more deeply into the travel booking process, Visa not only increases its transaction volume but solidifies its position as the essential financial support for digital travel commerce.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the payments space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP.

Mastercard continues strengthening its travel payments footprint through partnerships with travel technology firms. Recently, MA teamed up with Travelsoft Pay to automate B2B travel settlements using virtual card technology, improving payment security and efficiency across travel suppliers and intermediaries.

American Express continues to focus on premium travel and lifestyle rewards through its Membership Rewards program. Cardholders benefit from flexible point redemption, access to exclusive experiences and partnerships with airlines and hotels, reinforcing AXP’s position in high-value, experience-driven loyalty.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have declined 5.3% compared with the industry’s 17.2% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, above the industry average of 18.24. V carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies an 11.9% jump from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

