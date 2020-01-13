Visa nearing a deal to buy fintech startup Plaid - WSJ

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Visa Inc V.N is nearing an agreement to buy privately held financial technology startup Plaid Inc and a deal could be announced over the week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Founded in 2013, Plaid was valued at nearly $2.65 billion in a 2018 funding round, the report said.

The company's technology lets people connect their bank accounts to mobile apps like Venmo.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

