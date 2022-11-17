Markets
V

Visa Names Ryan McInerney CEO

November 17, 2022 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Visa (V) Thursday announced the appointment of Ryan McInerney as CEO, effective February 1, 2023.

McInerney will take over as CEO from Alfred Kelly, Jr., who has served as the company's CEO since 2016 and Chairman since 2019. McInerney currently serves as President of Visa, a role he has held since 2013.

Following McInerney's appointment, Kelly will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board.

In his role as President, McInerney has been responsible for Visa's global businesses, delivering value to Visa's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants, and partners in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

"I cannot think of a finer leader to continue to position Visa at the center of money movement in increasingly innovative ways," said Al Kelly, CEO. "Ryan has boundless energy and passion for this business and in his role as President, and as my close partner for the past six years, he has become intimately familiar with how Visa operates and the exciting opportunities this industry presents. I feel privileged to entrust Ryan with the leadership of this great company and am confident Visa is poised for more success in the years to come."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

V

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.