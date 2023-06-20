Visa Names Chris Suh CFO

(RTTNews) - Visa (V) Tuesday announced the appointment of Chris Suh as Chief Financial Officer.

Suh succeeds longstanding Visa CFO Vasant Prabhu. Suh will serve as CFO Designate from July 10 until August 1, when he will assume full responsibility for the role.

As previously announced, Prabhu will depart the company on September 30, 2023, after assisting in a smooth transition.

Suh joins Visa from Electronic Arts (EA), where he held the role of Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Visa Chief Executive Officer Ryan McInerney and sit on the company's global leadership team. Suh will be responsible for Visa's financial strategies, planning and reporting, in addition to all finance operations and investor relations.

"I am delighted to welcome Chris to Visa's leadership team," said McInerney. "His deep experience in finance and technology, plus his leadership in growing and scaling businesses, will be extraordinarily valuable to us as we continue to drive growth and better serve our clients around the world."

Suh said, "Visa is an incredible brand and the company has a great culture. I have long admired Visa's history of innovation and industry leadership and I'm excited to play a part in shaping the future of payments around the globe."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.