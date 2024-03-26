News & Insights

Markets
MA

Visa, Mastercard To Reduce Credit Interchange Rates For Merchants - Quick Facts

March 26, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Visa (V) has agreed to a settlement with U.S. merchants lowering credit interchange rates and capping those rates into 2030. The company said the settlement gives merchants greater flexibility at the point-of-sale, including the opportunity to steer to preferred payment methods and more optionality around surcharging.

Separately, Mastercard (MA) announced it has reached an agreement to reduce its U.S. credit card interchange rates for at least a five-year period as part of a legal settlement with merchants. Mastercard will reduce the published and effective interchange rate on U.S.-issued consumer credit and commercial credit transactions at U.S. merchant locations. The interchange reduction will serve as a cap for a period of five years. The settlement is subject to final approval by the Eastern District Court of New York.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MA
V

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.