Visa, Mastercard draw FTC inquiry over debit card transactions - Bloomberg Law

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is conducting a preliminary inquiry on Visa Inc V.N and Mastercard Inc MA.N over policies that can prohibit merchants from routing card transactions through other debit networks, Bloomberg Law reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The FTC has been reaching out to large merchants and their trade groups over the issue, the report said. (https://bit.ly/2O5Br3M)

Visa and Mastercard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

