Visa maintains card usage suspension on Pornhub

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Visa Inc V.N said on Wednesday that usage of its cards on MindGeek's platforms with user-generated content such as Pornhub will remain suspended until pending investigations are complete.

The company, however, has allowed usage of its cards on MindGeek's platforms that host professionally generated content.

