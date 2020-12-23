Visa maintains card usage suspension on Pornhub
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Visa Inc V.N said on Wednesday that usage of its cards on MindGeek's platforms with user-generated content such as Pornhub will remain suspended until pending investigations are complete.
The company, however, has allowed usage of its cards on MindGeek's platforms that host professionally generated content.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
