Visa to lay off around 1,400 in international business restructuring, WSJ says

As part of a plan to streamline its international business, Visa (V) plans to lay off around 1,400 employees and contractors by the end of the year, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal’s Angel Au-Yeung. Employees learned in an internal announcement last week that the company planned to cut jobs, though exact details weren’t provided, the report said.

