Visa Joins With Ascenda In Asia Pacific To Deliver Loyalty Platforms

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) has entered a strategic partnership in Asia Pacific with Ascenda, under which Ascenda's new Nexus platform will enable Visa's partners to adopt a new rewards program for their customers. The rewards solution under the strategic partnership is being rolled out progressively across Asia Pacific.

Under the Visa and Ascenda partnership, card issuers, like banks or fintechs, can deploy rewards programs that are easy to implement and use, in a fraction of the typical lead-time.

Chris Clark, regional president, Asia Pacific, Visa, said, "Our partnership with Ascenda ensures Visa is able to deliver loyalty platforms that match the pace of digital adoption our bank and fintech partners need."

