Markets
V

Visa Inks Multi-year Deal To Support GoHenry's Financial Education App

November 29, 2022 — 07:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V), the digital payment major, said on Tuesday that it has signed a seven-year deal with GoHenry, a prepaid card and financial education app for children of age between 6 and 18 years, to provide support for GoHenry's prepaid cards for kids and teens in the U.S., UK, and Europe.

Financial terms of the deal are not known.

The company said the app and prepaid cards help children learn about money in categories including earning, saving, spending responsibly, and charitable giving. Parents are also enabled to guide their children with features like real-time updates and customizable controls.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

V

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.