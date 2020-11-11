Visa Inc. (V) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Visa Inc. (V) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased V prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $213.31, the dividend yield is .6%.
The previous trading day's last sale of V was $213.31, representing a -1.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $217.35 and a 59.27% increase over the 52 week low of $133.93.
V is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). V's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.88. Zacks Investment Research reports V's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.7%, compared to an industry average of -6.2%.
Interested in gaining exposure to V through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have V as a top-10 holding:
- iShares U.S. Financial ETF (IYF)
- ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
- Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
- SPDR Series Trust SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)
- iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IPAY with an increase of 17.48% over the last 100 days. IYF has the highest percent weighting of V at 6.82%.
