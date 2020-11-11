Visa Inc. (V) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Visa Inc. (V) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased V prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $213.31, the dividend yield is .6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of V was $213.31, representing a -1.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $217.35 and a 59.27% increase over the 52 week low of $133.93.

V is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). V's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.88. Zacks Investment Research reports V's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.7%, compared to an industry average of -6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the V Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to V through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have V as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Financial ETF (IYF)

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPAY with an increase of 17.48% over the last 100 days. IYF has the highest percent weighting of V at 6.82%.

