Visa Inc. (V) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Visa Inc. (V) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased V prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.19% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $220.49, the dividend yield is .68%.
The previous trading day's last sale of V was $220.49, representing a -12.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $252.67 and a 14.36% increase over the 52 week low of $192.81.
V is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). V's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.63. Zacks Investment Research reports V's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 19.29%, compared to an industry average of 23.9%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the v Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to V through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have V as a top-10 holding:
- iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
- ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
- iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)
- SPDR Series Trust SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)
- Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IYG with an increase of 11.18% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of V at 8.03%.
