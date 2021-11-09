Visa Inc. (V) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Visa Inc. (V) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased V prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.19% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $220.49, the dividend yield is .68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of V was $220.49, representing a -12.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $252.67 and a 14.36% increase over the 52 week low of $192.81.

V is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). V's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.63. Zacks Investment Research reports V's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 19.29%, compared to an industry average of 23.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the v Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to V through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have V as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)

Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYG with an increase of 11.18% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of V at 8.03%.

