Visa Inc. (V) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Visa Inc. (V) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased V prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that V has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $225.48, the dividend yield is .57%.
The previous trading day's last sale of V was $225.48, representing a -5.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $237.50 and a 29.72% increase over the 52 week low of $173.82.
V is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Mastercard Incorporated (MA) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL). V's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.84. Zacks Investment Research reports V's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.79%, compared to an industry average of 14.6%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the V Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to V through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have V as a top-10 holding:
- iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
- ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
- iShares U.S. Financial ETF (IYF)
- Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
- Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IYG with an increase of 28% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of V at 9.29%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.