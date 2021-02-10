Visa Inc. (V) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Visa Inc. (V) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased V prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of V was $206.52, representing a -6.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $220.39 and a 54.2% increase over the 52 week low of $133.93.

V is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL). V's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.84. Zacks Investment Research reports V's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.85%, compared to an industry average of 3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the V Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to V through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have V as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL)

First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF (DWPP)

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MMLG with an increase of 22.87% over the last 100 days. FQAL has the highest percent weighting of V at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.