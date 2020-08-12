Visa Inc. (V) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Visa Inc. (V) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased V prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that V has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $197.77, the dividend yield is .61%.
The previous trading day's last sale of V was $197.77, representing a -7.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $214.17 and a 47.67% increase over the 52 week low of $133.93.
V is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). V's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.25. Zacks Investment Research reports V's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.16%, compared to an industry average of -13.1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the V Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to V through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have V as a top-10 holding:
- iShares U.S. Financial ETF (IYF)
- ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
- Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
- iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IPAY with an increase of 61.53% over the last 100 days. IYF has the highest percent weighting of V at 6.86%.
