Visa Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $3.58 billion, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $2.14 billion, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Visa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.52 billion or $1.62 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.6% to $6.56 billion from $5.10 billion last year.

Visa Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $3.52 Bln. vs. $2.48 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.62 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q4): $6.56 Bln vs. $5.10 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.