Visa Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $2.14 billion, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $3.03 billion, or $1.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Visa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.48 billion or $1.12 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.9% to $5.10 billion from $6.14 billion last year.

Visa Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $2.48 Bln. vs. $3.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.12 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q4): $5.10 Bln vs. $6.14 Bln last year.

