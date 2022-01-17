Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Might be Slightly Undervalued, but There are Probably Better Opportunities

By Stjepan Kalinic

After a severe decline through Q4 2021, Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) rebounded from the lows, but it seems that it is struggling to keep that momentum.

So far, the outlook seems mixed between the recent rating downgrades and the resolution with Amazon regarding the card payments in the UK.

Two downgrades and a Resolution

Visa is moving to the cloud. The company just announced Visa Acceptance Cloud (VAC), which moves the processing software from the hardware devices to universal access in the clouds. The service is currently live at 6 locations. VAC aims to transform almost any device into a cloud-connected payment terminal, making the payment service much more accessible and affordable for independent businesses.

Meanwhile, Visa received 2 downgrades. First, Mizuho Securities downgraded from Buy to Neutral. At Mizuho, they see the competition risks from the buy-now-pay-later competition and COVID-19 impacts on the cash-to-card-runway. The price target was cut from US$255 to US$220.

The second downgrade came from BNP Paribas Exane, who surveyed spending habits for 3,000 consumers and saw an elevated use of cash in the U.K, as well as large EU markets like Germany or France. BNP now rates Visa as Neutral, with a US$210 price target.

After weeks of uncertainty, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Visa have finally found the resolution to the dispute that threatened to stop the payments with UK-issued Visa credit cards. With almost 90% of Brits shopping at Amazon, the estimated sales loss from dropping the Visa as payment would have been almost £1.4bn. Although we don't know the details, it is for sure that without this agreement, both parties would end up losing.

Estimating the Intrinsic Value of Visa

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all cash it will generate in the future. However, a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model that we use is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

We will use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, considers two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period, heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second "steady growth" period. First, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows.

Where possible, we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available, we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more early than in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated worth in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$16.2b US$17.9b US$19.6b US$22.4b US$24.2b US$25.6b US$26.8b US$27.8b US$28.7b US$29.6b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x9 Analyst x9 Analyst x5 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.74% Est @ 4.6% Est @ 3.81% Est @ 3.26% Est @ 2.87% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% US$15.2k US$15.8k US$16.2k US$17.3k US$17.6k US$17.5k US$17.2k US$16.7k US$16.2k US$15.7k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$165b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten-year period. For a number of reasons, a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case, we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way, as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$30b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.6%– 2.0%) = US$655b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$655b÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= US$347b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$512b. The last step is to divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$215, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments, though, do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. The DCF does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry or its future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company's potential performance.

Given that we are looking at Visa as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or the weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which accounts for debt. We've used 6.6% in this calculation, which is based on a levered beta of 1.051. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility compared to the market as a whole.

Next Steps:

Remember that the DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead, the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued.

While our intrinsic value is above the current price and the price targets mentioned in the recent rating cuts, it is still not by a significant margin. Although 11.6% might not motivate you enough to buy the stock, you might have further interest in Visa - or maybe even own the stock.

In that case, we've compiled three essential items you should further examine:

