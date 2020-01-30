Visa Inc. Issues FY20 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) announced, for fiscal 2020, the company projects: class A earnings per share growth in mid-teens on an adjusted constant-dollar basis. Net revenues are expected to rise in low double-digit, for the fiscal year.

For the first-quarter, non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.46, up 12% from last year. Non-GAAP earnings per share growth was approximately 14% on a constant-dollar basis. Net revenues were $6.1 billion, an increase of 10%, driven by continued growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions. Net revenues growth was over 11% on a constant-dollar basis.

First-quarter payments volume grew 8% over the prior year on a constant-dollar basis. Total processed transactions, which represent transactions processed by Visa, were 37.8 billion, an 11% increase over the prior year.

On January 28, 2020, the board authorized a new $9.5 billion class A stock share repurchase program. On January 28, the board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of class A common stock payable on March 3, 2020, to all holders of record as of February 14, 2020.

